Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the July 15th total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 40,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $160,310.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Precipio by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPO opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Precipio has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

