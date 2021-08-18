Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Boosted by Analyst

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.55.

WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

