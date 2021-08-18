Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74), Yahoo Finance reports.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABOS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

