Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74), Yahoo Finance reports.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.98.
In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.