Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 269,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 200,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

In other Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition news, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,989,500.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 17.9% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.