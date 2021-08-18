Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,242 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in General Dynamics by 453.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $199.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

