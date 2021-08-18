Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.30.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $285.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 161.12 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $277.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.72.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

