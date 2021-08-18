BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 44.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $909.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.17. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $924.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

