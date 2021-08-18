Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New $205,000 Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after buying an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 138,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arconic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Arconic by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,937,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

