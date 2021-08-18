Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 3,062 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 141.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

NYSE LMND opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

