Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $60.48 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

