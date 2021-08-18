Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chewy by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,629.50, a P/E/G ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.