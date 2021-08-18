Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

