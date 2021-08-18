Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 170.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,162,000 after buying an additional 460,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.63. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

