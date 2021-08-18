Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.44.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

