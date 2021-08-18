Abyss Price Reaches $0.0352 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $320,330.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00851713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00047945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00101795 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

