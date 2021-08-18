FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.00.
Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $261.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.71. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
