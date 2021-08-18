First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $22,642,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1,600.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 230,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

