$3.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.05 and the lowest is $3.65. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $3.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

NYSE LII opened at $334.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.26. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $259.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,193 shares of company stock worth $6,717,414. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $25,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.