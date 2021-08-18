Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $754.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

