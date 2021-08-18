Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.85.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,206,941. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

