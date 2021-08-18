Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89.

