Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.