Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX opened at $171.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

