Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 160.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $318.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

