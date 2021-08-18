SynLev Tops One Day Trading Volume of $630,949.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $56,534.89 and $630,949.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SynLev has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00851713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00047945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00101795 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

