Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

