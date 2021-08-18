Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.0 days.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $119.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.69 price objective (down from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.24.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

