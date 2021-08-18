SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
SOLCF stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. SOL Global Investments has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
