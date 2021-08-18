SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SOLCF stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. SOL Global Investments has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

