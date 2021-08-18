Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Return Energy shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13,469,289 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$913,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

About Return Energy (CVE:RTN)

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Return Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Return Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.