American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.72. American Century Quality Preferred ETF shares last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 531 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

