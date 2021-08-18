Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 934 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of The New York Times worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 8.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

