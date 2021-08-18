Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 39.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $155.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.18. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

