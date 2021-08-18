Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 50.7% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

