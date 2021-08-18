Beach Energy Limited to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCHEY opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31. Beach Energy has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $28.36.
About Beach Energy
