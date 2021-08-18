Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $328.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

