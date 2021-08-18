Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

