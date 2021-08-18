Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.63). 1,780,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,728,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock has a market cap of £429.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.61.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

