Morgan Stanley Cuts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $68.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.80.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -34.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.07.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,260 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,609. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 236.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.