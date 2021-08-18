Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

