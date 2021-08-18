TheStreet Upgrades Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) to B

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

