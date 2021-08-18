Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. 34,061 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Magellan ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

