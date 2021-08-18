Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €12.83 ($15.09) and last traded at €12.95 ($15.24). Approximately 149,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.09 ($15.40).

SZU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.95 ($17.59).

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.17.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

