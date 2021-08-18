Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
NYSE MGU opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.