Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NYSE MGU opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.