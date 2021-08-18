TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.