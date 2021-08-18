SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Update

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SciPlay stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.