Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.70 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.84. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $158.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

