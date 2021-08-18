CryptoFlow Achieves Market Capitalization of $583,486.37 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $583,486.37 and $6,659.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00150311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.35 or 0.99958876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00883561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.53 or 0.06831885 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.