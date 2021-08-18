YAM V3 Hits Market Capitalization of $10.17 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and $880,249.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00854416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00100874 BTC.

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,893,313 coins and its circulating supply is 12,508,203 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

