Eminer Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $7.81 million and $2.04 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eminer has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Eminer

Eminer is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

