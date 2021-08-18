Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mazda Motor Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

